Standard Protocol Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $852,741.09 and approximately $277,812.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013890 BTC.
Standard Protocol Coin Profile
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Standard Protocol Coin Trading
