SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 94,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,331,879 shares.The stock last traded at $66.42 and had previously closed at $66.77.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

