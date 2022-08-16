SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 5.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 61,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.42. The stock had a trading volume of 223,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,643. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.16.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

