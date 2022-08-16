S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lowered by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 4.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.42. 10,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

