SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.60. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 2,614 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 20,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

