SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 117.92% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
SomaLogic Stock Performance
SLGC stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
