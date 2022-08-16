SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 117.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

SLGC stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in SomaLogic by 403.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in SomaLogic by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,852,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 298,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

