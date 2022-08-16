Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Hits $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $257,195.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014037 BTC.
Solrise Finance Coin Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 83,252,140 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Buying and Selling Solrise Finance
