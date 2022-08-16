Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SDXAY. HSBC upgraded Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.
Sodexo Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.
