Snowball (SNOB) Market Cap Hits $206,013.41

Snowball (SNOB) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $206,013.41 and $3,048.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037063 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,136,957 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
