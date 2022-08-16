SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rowe

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rowe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNDL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of SNDL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SNDL from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SNDL Stock Up 5.7 %

SNDL stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $526.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SNDL

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 55.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that SNDL will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SNDL in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SNDL by 39.7% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SNDL by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SNDL by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SNDL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

