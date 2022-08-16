Smith Salley & Associates Sells 14,874 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,874 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $358.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

