Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.