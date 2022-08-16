Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $436.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.71 and its 200 day moving average is $435.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

