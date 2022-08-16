Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 7,671 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $186.26. The company has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

