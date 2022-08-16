Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 5,773 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

