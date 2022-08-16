Smith Salley & Associates Has $18.01 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

