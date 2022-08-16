Smith Salley & Associates Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $259.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.