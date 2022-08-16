Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 10,139 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

