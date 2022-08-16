SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Research analysts at Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.92.

Shares of SMRT stock traded up 0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 3.43. 91,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.07. SmartRent has a 1-year low of 3.23 and a 1-year high of 15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 50,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total transaction of 261,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at 8,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,635,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,035,601.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 261,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,540,727 shares of company stock worth $7,622,728 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at $3,363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in SmartRent by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 787,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

