Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

ZZZ stock opened at C$29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$23.54 and a 1-year high of C$41.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ZZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

