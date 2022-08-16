SIX Hits Market Capitalization of $19.93 Million (SIX)

SIX (SIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. SIX has a market cap of $19.93 million and $366,829.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SIX has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013939 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official website for SIX is six.network.

SIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

