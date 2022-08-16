Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 83 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.