Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. 127,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,314. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

