Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,310,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,258,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

