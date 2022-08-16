Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment makes up approximately 0.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,282. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -566.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

AeroVironment Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

