Sittner & Nelson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 294,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBK. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. 1,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,665. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

