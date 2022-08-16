Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,783,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 233,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 3,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

