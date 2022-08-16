Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1,515.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,497 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

KHC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 167,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

