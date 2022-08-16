SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0509 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $54.63 million and $1.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00066724 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.