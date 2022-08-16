SingularityDAO (SDAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $971,412.00

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001884 BTC on exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $17.34 million and approximately $971,412.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068329 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.