Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $44.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

SMPL opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

