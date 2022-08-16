SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading Down 0.9%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.97. 166,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 288,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.13.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.79.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.