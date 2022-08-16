Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading 41.4% Higher

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 41.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.41. 297,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 130,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 29.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.57 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

