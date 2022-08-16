Signata (SATA) Price Reaches $0.0498 on Major Exchanges

Signata (SATA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Signata has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $1,012.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Signata has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

