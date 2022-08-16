Short Interest in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Grows By 17.4%

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 862,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Westlake Trading Up 1.0 %

Westlake stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 783,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. Westlake has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.19.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918 in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.