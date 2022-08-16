Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declines By 18.6%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,987. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.