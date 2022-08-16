Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declines By 18.6%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,987. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
