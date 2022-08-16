Short Interest in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Grows By 5.7%

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bank of Princeton Price Performance
Shares of BPRN traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.54.
Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
Bank of Princeton Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Princeton
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 32.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
About Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.
