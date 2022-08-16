Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Declines By 9.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Muscle Maker by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,608. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.