Short Interest in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expands By 12.4%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 84,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,286. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.00 and a beta of 2.31. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,071,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,251,180. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,625,000 after purchasing an additional 469,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,039,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after acquiring an additional 107,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

