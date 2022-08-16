Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Drops By 9.9%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 1,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,761. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

