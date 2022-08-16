Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Increases By 12.5%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 225,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,724. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

