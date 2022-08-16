Short Interest in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Drops By 22.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KROS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. 123,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.41. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,524,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

