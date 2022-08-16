Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Expands By 8.2%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 597,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
NASDAQ KPLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. 286,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,940. Katapult has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Katapult by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
