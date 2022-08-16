Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Declines By 18.6%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KARO stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. 9,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,172. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $567.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

