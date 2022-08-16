Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Rises By 18.9%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 692,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kaltura by 27.3% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,428,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 734,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaltura by 561.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaltura by 128.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter worth $3,654,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaltura by 18.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Price Performance

Kaltura Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR remained flat at $2.48 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,358. The company has a market cap of $316.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.