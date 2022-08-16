Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Grows By 9.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 178,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 29.27%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JOUT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
