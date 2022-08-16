Short Interest in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Declines By 12.7%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,452,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,853,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

