Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Declines By 8.4%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 12,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.