Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Decreases By 19.5%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCIC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $118,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

Shares of JCIC remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,299. Jack Creek Investment has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.