Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Expands By 11.0%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
